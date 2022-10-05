First Technology awarded Microsoft FY22 Commercial Channel Partner of the Year

First Technology was awarded Commercial Channel Partner of the Year at the Microsoft Partner Awards held on 28 September 2022.

As a long-standing partner of Microsoft, First Technology is committed to developing modern customer-focused solutions through our licensing services, coupled with value-added deployment and management services from in-house or partner-to-partner motions.

First Technology has always put the customer first. Being able to draw on years of experience and a wealth of technical skills continues to be our best value-add proposition with both existing and new customers. Furthermore, we articulate the benefits of the Microsoft stack, whilst still being able to add technical and value-added services that assist with future-proofing our customers.

The customer environment and the Microsoft world is ever-changing. Our Microsoft awards record attests to our continued commitment to evolving not only as a traditional LSP, but as a services partner with knowledge of licensing.



First Technology would like to express gratitude to its customers and their continued support, without which it would not be possible to achieve these awards. We are so proud of our teams and the work they put in to achieve this award.