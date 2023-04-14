CTU Training Solutions acquires PropAcademy
CTU Training Solutions, a leading provider of technology and business education in South Africa, has announced the acquisition of PropAcademy, a leading provider of property education courses. The acquisition will bring together two highly reputable organisations in the education and property sectors and strengthen the educational offerings of both entities.
The acquisition will allow CTU Training Solutions and PropAcademy to combine their strengths and expertise in technology and property education, resulting in a more diverse and comprehensive course offering for students. The acquisition will enable the organisations to leverage each other's resources, expand their reach and offer a wider range of education services to students and industry professionals.
According to Juanie Newby, CEO of CTU, PropAcademy's qualifications and courses are highly respected and accredited by regulatory authorities, including ServiceSETA, ETDP SETA and QCTO. Newby says: “The institution also offers skill-enhancing courses developed and delivered by industry leaders.”
“PropAcademy's team of experts has made e-learning simple and rewarding, catering to anyone passionate about learning, from entrepreneurs to homeowners renting their property,” says Courtney Mckenna, recently appointed Head of Business Development for the PropAcademy within the CTU Group.
The acquisition of Prop Academy by CTU Training Solutions is an exciting development for both organisations. Interested parties are invited to contact us for more information.
