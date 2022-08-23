My Smart City bumps up service with new feature

Online service delivery reporting platform My Smart City now allows its users to compare the performance of different municipal wards.

This comes after it secured Series B funding in May, which its creator Acumen Software said would be used to introduce additional functionalities on the platform.

Named “In the City”, My Smart City says the new functionality allows residents to view the performance metrics of different local municipalities across various categories, such as state of the roads, power outages, water supply, waste management and general maintenance of their city.

The comparison feature, it believes, will enable users to make informed decisions about investing in property in a specific municipality.

“According to the latest auditor-general report, few South African municipalities and metros are being managed at a level that is confidence-building for citizens,” says Acumen Software CEO Joao Zoio.

“An important part of the solution is providing citizens with clear information and data on municipalities' performance and where the faults lie. We developed My Smart City to give citizens a voice and to provide transparency on where the issues are. Now the My Smart City platform assists users in making value-based decisions like property investment.”

Developed by Acumen Software, My Smart City is a web and mobile app that enables residents to log calls relating to service delivery problems, including potholes, monitoring power or water outages, communicating with local municipal officials and raising a petition.

It has been rolled out across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and eThekwini since its launch in 2020.

My Smart City states it creates statistical information from citizen input into the platform, and the more users partake, the deeper and more accurate data output will be.

With the new function, users can also pull information on the status of local parks and other neighbourhood amenities, and browse restaurants, events and local attractions in their area. Furthermore, citizens can book live events from the platform.

"With the local insights feature now available, citizens have transparency into the potential future performance of cities and neighbourhoods and if their property purchases are in jeopardy of declining over time,” says Kennedy Mogotsi, COO of Acumen Software.