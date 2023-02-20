Facebook trials Meta Verified for R216 per month

Facebook parent Meta is testing Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle that it says includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support.

In a statement issued yesterday, the social media company said Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand, starting later this week.

People can purchase a monthly subscription for $11.99 (R216) on the web and $14.99 (R270) on iOS and Android.

According to the company, the feature will be rolled out to other countries in due course.

Fellow social media firm Twitter last month announced Twitter Blue, an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to the user’s account. Twitter Blue is priced at $11 (R198) per month.

The Elon Musk-led Twitter is also piloting Twitter Verified Organisations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts. Twitter Verified Organisations starts at $8 (R144) per month.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook includes a verified badge that authenticates a user’s account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach.

“We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week, to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon,” says the social media firm.

“Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering.

“As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.

“Long-term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification, and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

To be eligible, Meta says accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

It adds that applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation, says the company.

“We're also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems.”