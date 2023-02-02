Red Hat to blend Enterprise Linux with Oracle Cloud

Open source solution provider Red Hat has announced a multi-stage alliance with Oracle to offer customers a wider choice of operating systems to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The partners said the collaboration starts with Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI as a supported operating system. Doing this, they say, will improve the experience for organisations that rely on both OCI and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to fuel digital transformation and migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud.

The companies reference Gartner’s “Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2020-2026, 4Q22 Update”, which states that “worldwide, public cloud services are forecast to grow 18.5% in 2023” while “organisations continue accelerating cloud adoption, which is driving a five-year compound annual growth rate of 19.6%.”

The picture of cloud growth is similar in Africa. According to the Cloud in Africa 2023 research study, 69% of business leaders from eight African countries believe spend on cloud will increase this year.

Industry analysts note the complexity around cloud adoption and the pressure on businesses to digitally transform. This is partly due to disjointed networks, security and access related issues.

In demand

According to Red Hat and Oracle, 90% of Fortune 500 companies rely on their solutions.

With this collaboration, joint customers of Red Hat and Oracle can now create a foundation for future-forward computing deployments on Red Hat Enterprise Linux while still retaining the value of existing IT investments.

“For many of these companies, Red Hat Enterprise Linux serves as their operating system foundation and OCI offers them high-performing, mission-critical cloud services, to power digital-forward operations. Now these organisations are able to standardise their cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI, which enables customers to gain a common platform that stretches from their datacenters to the OCI distributed cloud,” the companies stated.

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, head of products, Red Hat said, “Customer choice, from hardware to cloud provider, is a crucial commitment for Red Hat, whether these organisations are running operations in their own datacenters, on multiple public clouds or at the far edge. Our collaboration with Oracle to deliver full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI further cements this commitment to choose by extending cloud deployment options for our customers, and laying the foundation to make additional Red Hat solutions available to customers digitally transforming on OCI.”

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, added, “A significant number of customers rely on both Red Hat and OCI to run their operations and require more choice for distributed cloud deployments than ever before. Customers can now deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI and receive full support for these certified configurations from both Red Hat and Oracle. Deepening our collaboration in the future will see us support additional products and workloads on OCI so customers have more flexibility.”