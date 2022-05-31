Sizwe Africa IT Group obtains SA first with Cisco IoT Advantage certification

Aadiel Ayob, Executive – Innovative Enterprise Services and Solutions at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

Research firm Gartner has predicted that by 2025, the number of internet of things (IOT) enabled devices will rise to 75 billion. In an increasingly digital world, IOT is growing in importance because it serves to bridge the physical and digital worlds. In doing so, it plays a massive role in opening up new revenue streams, facilitating fresh business models and driving efficiencies and improvements to the manner in which services, across many different sectors, are delivered.

Recognising the importance of the IOT moving forward, Sizwe Africa IT Group has become the first and only IT systems integrator and local partner to obtain the Cisco IoT Advantage certification.

According to Aadiel Ayob, Executive: Innovative Enterprise Services and Solutions at Sizwe Africa IT Group, it was a strategic play on the company’s part, adding that the process for certification was rigorous.

“The path to the certification required our Sales and Presales teams to complete in-depth Cisco IoT Black Belt Level 1 and 2 Sales and Technical training. They also had to successfully pass both the Cisco IoT Advantage for Account Managers and Cisco IoT Advantage for System Engineers examinations,” he explains.

“I believe that this specialised certification will enable Sizwe Africa IT Group to identify and uncover complex customer business objectives and requirements, and implement and support cutting-edge IOT solution. These will be designed to accurately meet customer needs, and address care-abouts across each important vertical market with the Sizwe IoT Connect Anything market offering.”

Ayob points out that Sizwe’s IoT Connect Anything is a solution offering that is well positioned to enable companies across industries to radically transform. With this, Sizwe can leverage its existing networking skills and provide unprecedented scale, unmatched flexibility and no compromise on the security landscape between IT, operational technology and the cloud.

“Sizwe is already a Gold Cisco partner, and we continue to grow our skills and certifications in the Cisco arena. The new accreditations will enable us to deliver our Connect Anything solution to clients as part of our broader ‘Strategy 2025’, aimed at growing our share in the IOT space significantly.

“Having people who are certified in Cisco IoT Advantage means we can deliver a fantastic IOT value proposition for clients. When this is coupled with our other partnerships and certifications in this space, it positions us to assist our customers with all their digital transformation and IOT needs. In other words, in an increasingly digital world, we are the perfect partner to help clients to improve business efficiencies, reduce costs and boost end-customer satisfaction,” concludes Ayob.