Drive Control Corporation to become DCC Technologies

The company will operate as DCC Technologies with immediate effect.

Drive Control Corporation (DCC), one of SADC’s leading broad-based ICT distribution companies, has been successfully acquired by an acquisition group of private individuals and Kleoss Capital, a BEE private equity firm. DCC will, with immediate effect, operate as DCC Technologies.

The acquisition will see DCC Technologies undergo exciting enhancements, while building on the strong foundation that has seen the company establish itself as a heavyweight in the channel marketplace. The distributor, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, has an entrenched footprint throughout the country and SADC with offices in Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique.

“Our primary focus in the coming months is to reinforce and enhance key areas of operation, while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our valuable reseller and retail partners and their customers,” says Carlos Ferreira, CEO of DCC Technologies.

“Our leadership team, comprising experienced professionals in the ICT industry, possesses the skills and financial acumen required to lead the company into a new and exciting future. Our team members are committed to the day-to-day management of the business, ensuring continuity and stability,” he adds.

DCC says it has been operating in the ICT channel for 35 years, which sees the multiple award-winning company distributing some of the world’s leading products and solutions to the channel.



