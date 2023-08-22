Cloud Essentials is committed Microsoft Partner Pledge signatory

Cloud Essentials recently signed Microsoft’s Partner Pledge.

As a niche Microsoft Purview, data security and content services partner (data compliance and governance), Cloud Essentials has recently signed Microsoft’s Partner Pledge. It’s a demonstration of our (and Microsoft’s) commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a tangible impact on issues that affect all of us across our industry and beyond.

Microsoft’s pledge demands that partners commit to make change in three key areas:

Growing talent in our industry

Enhancing diversity

Shaping a desirable world for our future

Cloud Essentials has always been committed to growing and nurturing talent. We have recently overhauled our internal performance management process to promote skills growth in specialist areas and to give more recognition for technical certifications. This shift has meant that each individual now has a career and personal development plan driving clearer direction for their learning, greater accountability and celebration when meaningful milestones are achieved.

“We’ve always had a culture of learning and development, but now it’s more formalised and channelled towards our strategy as a specialist Microsoft partner,” says Lena-Mari Josling, Head of People Operations at Cloud Essentials.

The results are paying off as the team recently achieved Solution Designations in both Modern Work and Security. Next in their sights is the Advanced Specialisation for Information Protection and Governance.

We also have plans for a graduate development programme to incubate talent based on our current and future needs. This programme will encourage diversity and recruit for potential and will enhance not only what we can offer our clients, but the broader skills base of the broader IT sector.