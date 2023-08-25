eBook: How and why to back up your Office 365 tenant

The surge in remote work makes backing up Office 365 crucial.

Congratulations on taking the first step in your Office 365 data protection and backup journey!

The surge in remote work has made backing up Office 365 more important than ever. Not only is data growing faster, but the platform is being used more broadly, making it critical to back up advanced workloads and every component of a Microsoft Team.

This guide will help you understand the basics of Office 365 backup, including common data loss scenarios and how to evaluate the correct strategy for your organisation. While IT budgets may be tight, the cost of losing critical business data is much higher, particularly for regulated organisations.

Please download below to learn more.