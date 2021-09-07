DiData, NTT strengthen Red Bull Basement partnership

Dimension Data and its parent company NTT have partnered for the second time with Red Bull Basement to empower the next generation of university students to innovate for good.

Red Bull Basement empowers student innovators in all areas of study to kick-start their ideas using technology to drive positive change.

In a statement, Dimension Data and NTT say today’s students are driven by entrepreneurial ambitions and a purposeful desire to make a positive impact.

They note the programme encourages the next generation of diverse thinking by finding innovative solutions that deliver progress against categories based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

As the official technology services partner of Red Bull Basement’s fourth programme, NTT enables participants to co-innovate by providing hybrid event services that combine the best of in-person and virtual experiences, mentorship and detailed insights into the world of data-driven technology.

NTT’s Cloud Communications Division will provide a virtual platform for live and hybrid events. NTT Disruption will enhance the Global Final by transporting students into a 3D space using virtual reality and augmented reality technologies so attendees can collaborate, brainstorm and realise ideas in a virtual world.

Marisa Jansen van Vuuren, senior vice-president of brand and major programmes at NTT, comments: “Innovation is part of our organisation’s DNA; the NTT Group invests $3.6 billion every year into researching new technologies that will change the world for the better.

“We’re also passionate about supporting emerging ideas, diverse thinking and co-innovating with purpose-led organisations. Supporting initiatives like Red Bull Basement gives us an opportunity to inspire students to pursue careers where they, too, can follow their passions to make a real difference in the world.”

Over the past 18 months, events have taken on a whole new meaning and purpose, say Dimension Data and NTT.

They point out that with size and proximity of gatherings limited, businesses across all industries have looked for alternative ways of bringing people together safely.

Red Bull Basement increased participation by 143% in 2020 compared to 2019, showcasing how virtual and hybrid events break down location-specific and physical space barriers to scale the reach and positive impact initiatives like Red Bull Basement can have, NTT notes.

With over 20 years of experience delivering digital events, NTT says it continues to partner with platform providers and data-savvy applications to offer technology solutions.

It says it has helped organisations transform traditionally in-person events, online, and provided an infrastructure environment to meet the changing needs of the digital world.

Most recently, the Japanese-based conglomerate partnered with ASO to create a digital twin of the Tour de France, thereby redefining the fan experience, and creating the world’s largest connected stadium, it notes.

The goal of Red Bull Basement is to provide young innovators with an opportunity to use technology to tackle global issues, and the programme is open to university student teams.

Student teams from each of the 45 participating countries, including SA, can tap into resources such as mentoring, workshops and networking events – all leading up to the Global Final, taking place from 13 to 15 December.

As the official technology services partner, NTT employees will select a wildcard team who demonstrates commitment to innovative thinking and will mentor them to the Global Final.

Last year, the company selected and is still supporting Robocean, whose young innovators are pioneering a new generation of sub-sea robotics to help restore ocean ecosystems.

Robocean founder and director Niall McGrath comments: “What started as an interest in our natural world quickly became a passion for conserving biodiversity and tackling climate change.

“NTT’s support throughout the programme was critical to our success and our ability to start prototyping our concept. The difference between a good thing and a great thing is the positive impact that it has on the world around us, and we want to do great things for planet Earth.”

To learn more about NTT's partnership with Red Bull Basement, click here.