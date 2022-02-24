How to build an effective data and analytics team

All savvy organisations today want data and analytics teams that can deliver the goods, and help them turn massive volumes of data into something concrete and understandable, to help them gain actionable insights and make better informed business decisions.

For this reason, data analytics practitioners are in high demand, and roles such as data scientists and data engineers number among the most sought after jobs.

Most organisations are so captivated by data analytics that for them, it’s no longer a question of whether they should invest in data analytics, but rather how much. They jump on the bandwagon and buy all the latest data tools, without much thought to building a data team.

However, building an effective, centralised data and analytics team, is even more critical than choosing which tool or solution is the right one.

So how should businesses go about building these teams?

To delve into this issue, Olamide Jolaoso, head of data analytics at Wema Bank Nigeria, will be presenting on “Strategies for hiring and retaining a data and analytics (D&A) team”, at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

During his presentation, he will unpack the best practices in terms of attracting and retaining successful D&A talent, and will discuss the pros and cons of upskilling or reskilling the existing workforce rather than hiring externally.

Jolaoso will discuss the roles and personalities that are key to forming successful D&A implementation teams, and reveal where the D&A team should sit in the organisation and who should they report to.

He will look at how the past two years have influenced the nature and scope of these roles, and to what extent this driven a change in the type of people that organisations hire.

Finally, he will cover building a D&A team that will help drive required behaviours and culture throughout the business, and how to ensure that diversity and inclusivity are taken into account when hiring a D&A team.