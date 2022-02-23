IOT trends for 2022

As we move out of the tighter levels of restrictions into a world shaped by the impacts of COVID-19, we can expect an increase in the utilisation of technologies to support our evolved way of managing business operations… the way we work… and the way we go about our daily lives.

The use of data-driven and data-acquiring solutions, networks and devices are no longer a luxury but a necessity if we are to achieve a sustainable social and economic environment in the aftermath of the pandemic.

With an increase in demand for such solutions, we can expect to see several key trends that will enable the smart, data-driven and autonomous internet of things (IOT) segment to gain traction over 2022:

1. Edge computing

Although still in its early growth stage in South Africa, edge computing has significant benefits to appropriate IOT use cases. The processing of computing functions closer to the IOT devices (sensors, smart switch, utility meter, actuator, etc) can significantly reduce risks related to latency, data transmission costs, security, transmission failure and costs associated with moving data to the cloud. The potential of virtualising onsite premises-based gateways into multi-tenanted virtual gateways could also reduce the cost barrier to adoption of IOT-based services.

2. 5G

5G networks deliver high-speed connectivity, very low latency and greater network reliability. They also generate more data capacity that can support a greater number of connected devices. The pending spectrum auction, which includes frequency bands allocated for 5G, will contribute to greater 5G coverage. This in turn would contribute to a more conducive environment for 5G-based IOT use case uptake.

3. Privacy

The increased adoption of applications and smart devices (tablets, smartphones, wearables) by consumers does pose a credible risk to the privacy and security of individuals. As data is collected about their movement, location, health and mental state, this exposes them to data breach and privacy risks. Compliance to legislation relating to this (Protection of Personal Information Act, General Data Protection Regulation) will continue to be an area of focus as IOT uses cases evolve in adoption.

4. AI engineering

An exponential increase in the number of data attributes and volume of data that is generated by an increased installed base of IOT devices, high-speed connectivity availability, cloud computing capability and data analytics, coupled with data science capabilities, have created a conducive environment in which artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven use cases can flourish. We can expect to see an increase in AI- and ML-based IOT use cases that are driven by smart and autonomously improving algorithms.

5. Cyber security mesh

We have witnessed a number of cases in South Africa recently where the operations of large organisations were brought to a halt as a result of cyber security breaches. In addition to that, ransomware incidents have been on the rise both globally and locally. In order to mitigate this, organisations are moving beyond perimeter protection to building a layer of protection around individual access points – which is essentially the approach of cyber security mesh. Since many IOT devices will be distributed outside the traditional firewall or unified threat management parameters, identity and access management becomes paramount in mitigating cyber security risks. The ability to ensure that all devices, data, applications and services are accessed securely – irrespective of location – is critical to building a resilient cyber secure environment base on zero trust principles.

6. Hyper automation

As businesses operate in a more curtailed economic growth environment, a greater emphasis will be placed on achieving higher levels of operational and business process efficiency as part of their cost optimisation strategies. Businesses will also focus on reducing downtime risks through predictive, proactive and preventative measures targeted towards risk identification and management. Increases in levels of automation will drive efficiency, gain use cases and the data from these automated processes and systems will be used to proactively manage operational risks.

Macrocomm’s approach to ensuring that we solve real world and business problems in a sustainable, ethical and socially responsible manner dictates that we monitor current and emerging trends, and incorporate these into the solutions we develop.

Our partnerships and investment in research and development enables us to use the appropriate technologies to develop secure and sustainable solutions – that are fit for purpose to the needs of specific customer segments and the market environments in which they operate.

