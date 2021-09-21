Rahi joins Snapt’s industry-leading partner programme

Rahi, a Global IT Solutions Provider, and Snapt, a Gartner-recognised application security firm, working with thousands of clients globally and protecting over 10 000 applications, has announced their partnership. Rahi joins Snapt’s Partner Programme, which will see the company offer Snapt’s solutions for application security, visibility and control, for edge-to-origin in traditional, hybrid and cloud-native environments.



With this new software addition to Rahi’s partner portfolio, the company will now provide an enterprise application delivery platform that ensures load balancing, security, caching and acceleration through Snapt across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Snapt ensures that business-critical applications, web services and APIs are always on, always fast and always secure. Businesses that adopt Snapt are better equipped to plan their future growth with greater efficiency based on informed decisions. Snapt’s ADC (application delivery controller ) software will act as an extension of Rahi’s cloud solutions. Snapt is the only modern, unified application delivery platform designed for centralised security, visibility and control for multi-cloud, hyperscale and hybrid environments.

Charl Kinghorn, VP, Middle East Africa at Rahi, says: “Our customers rely on us to improve their quality of service and reduce OpEx costs. The virtual infrastructure market is undergoing real change. Organisations are battling challenges from complexity, cost and not being able to scale at the pace required.



"Those who have not embraced ADC to optimise their virtual infrastructure assets are having to play catch-up to faster operators who are using more efficient and effective load balancers, web accelerators, WAF and GSLB.”

“We are pleased that Rahi has joined our partner programme. Our combined goals are to accelerate growth and earnings, and we look forward to further growth in the Middle East and Africa,” said Doug Cherry, CCO, Snapt.

Snapt’s software and container-based solutions run on any cloud, location and platform, providing availability, performance and security. Future-proof your application services and decrease TCO with Snapt's adaptable architecture and scaling.

“Snapt’s solutions and services complement our current infrastructure management portfolio for traditional, cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. This ultimately assists us in ensuring we are enabling our clients to reach their business goals. We look for partners who are disruptive and who develop new and innovative solutions. The reasons for engaging with Snapt were obvious,” said Kinghorn.

Founded in 2012, Rahi has quickly cemented its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic system integrators. Through its vast partner landscape, which includes global tech giants such as Zoom, Nutanix, Palo Alto, Cobalt Iron, Lenovo, Juniper, Netapp, ZPE, and Crestron, Rahi delivers disruptive technology globally.