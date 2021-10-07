SprintHive welcomes Thuso Segopolo to its leadership team and as an equity partner

Thuso Segopolo.

SprintHive has expanded its leadership team by appointing Thuso Segopolo, who joins the company from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was Enterprise Leader for West, East and Central Africa. Segopolo will lead SprintHive’s Johannesburg presence in his newly appointed role as a Growth Strategist and Equity Partner, under the leadership of CEO, Dirk le Roux.

With 13 years' experience in ICT, most of which were spent in the financial services sector, Segopolo has worked for Old Mutual Rest of Africa managing digital distribution across 12 African countries. The past three years saw him enabling and securing enterprise customers in Nigeria and Kenya for AWS, delivering results for the company and their enterprise customers.

This equity partnership is driven from SprintHive’s commitment to meaningfully contribute to transforming the company and improving its B-BBEE rating with someone who is both skilled and committed to investing in the company's vision.

As a leading digital maven with experience in growing businesses in Africa, his appointment comes at a time when South Africa's fintech enterprises are making strides in accelerating digital growth.

Segopolo will spearhead SprintHive's overall growth strategy, collaborating with product development teams with the aim of making digital automation seamless for financial institutions and customer-facing enterprises. He will lead customer engagement and work closely with the CEO and head of Partnerships to fast-track digital product adoption and expansion.

“I am excited to partner with SprintHive and provide insights driven by machine learning to solve digital onboarding inefficiencies, significantly reducing loan impairments and identify fraud among other challenges.

"It is exciting to join a team that is passionate about leveraging technology and data to develop financial solutions that drive digital transformation in the financial sector and beyond. I resonate with SprintHive's value of 'think long, act short' and foresee sustainable and impactful success," said Segopolo.

“We are delighted to have Thuso join SprintHive. He brings a wealth of knowledge, strong business relationships and a wealth of digital and cloud experience. SprintHive is growing fast and the addition of Thuso to our leadership team will help us scale even faster by simplifying and enriching our customer engagements. We are firing on all cylinders, and will continue to delight our customers by exceeding their expectations,” said Le Roux.

SprintHive is a fast growing South African fintech that enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboarding services that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs. It provides automated and easy to implement solutions that fully onboard a new customer in under two minutes. Its customers include enterprises such as Woolworths, FinChoice, RCS, Marquis Finance, Direct Axis and Wesbank. SprintHive is headquartered at Brickfield Canvas in Woodstock, Cape Town.