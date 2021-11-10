AWCape, Applico announce expansion to central region in SA

Henri Hattingh, Executive Chairman for the AWCape Group of Companies.

AWCape and Applico (AWCape Group) are expanding their service offerings to the central region, including the provinces of the Free State, Northern Cape, Northwest and Lesotho. Operations will be coordinated from Mangaung (Bloemfontein).

Both companies are leading Sage Business Partners authorised to sell, support and implement Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, Sage VIP Premier Payroll, Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud (Accpac) and Sage CRM.

Applico is also an authorised Sage Delivery Centre for training in all Sage solutions. Training courses include classroom, virtual and customer on-site options.

The AWCape Group is well-known for its outstanding consulting resources and industry-leading cloud solutions, resulting in an impressive list of blue-chip clients. AWCape has a proud history of success – its founder Henri Hattingh opened his first Sage ACCPAC business Applico in 1986, which later became part of QData – Africa’s largest software and services group during the 90s.

The Applico brand, which took over Sage training facilities in Cape Town, has since been added as an empowerment subsidiary to the group with a B-BBEE level two and 125% procurement recognition.

The AWCape Group will be represented in the Central Region by Gert Nel, Senior Business Development Manager, who is based in Mangaung, and who was previously the manager for the Sage central regional office.

“The AWCape Group provides reliable and cost-effective service level agreements (SLAs) which will be extended to the central region. Gert will be supported by an experienced team of HR and payroll and ERP team of Sage-certified consultants, ensuring top-quality services to this region. We are excited about this announcement as we believe this can help to meet the increased demand from customers in this region,” says Henri Hattingh, Executive Chairman for the AWCape Group of Companies.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know our new central region-based customers and providing them with the same service, commitment and expertise that our current customers have come to know and love,” says Hattingh.

Get in touch with AWCape at info@awcape.co.za.