Huawei’s ICT talent development contest opens

From Left: UJ lecturer Vikash Rameshar; Kian Chen, deputy CEO of Huawei SA; Buti Manamela, deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation; and Nigel Olin, acting deputy principal of Motheo TVET College.

Chinese technology giant Huawei yesterday launched the South African leg of its ICT talent development competition, LEAP.

This, after the company unveiled the Sub-Saharan African edition of the competition earlier this year.

LEAP, which is short for leadership, employability, advancement and possibilities, is a Huawei-driven global initiative aimed at driving the development of ICT talent for industry growth and digital transformation.

It attracts tens of thousands of entrants from around the globe, according to the company.

For Sub-Saharan Africa, Huawei believes the contest will foster digital leadership, create a skilled ICT workforce, build a digital talent pool and promote digital literacy among citizens in the region.

In addition, Huawei has stated the competition is a crucial element of its talent ecosystem, which seeks to address the skills shortage in the ICT sector.

For the 2022-2023 ICT Competition for South Africa, the company invites Huawei ICT academies, universities and colleges with relevant majors to participate in the competition.

Huawei currently has ICT academies at more than 300 universities and colleges in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Through Huawei’s ICT Competition, we aim to enhance the knowledge and practical skills of ICT students and create a workforce that meets both current and future needs,” says Kian Chen, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa.

“As of now, qualifying Huawei ICT Academy graduates can begin their application process. We will also work with our university and college partners to encourage student participation because we believe South African students can compete on the global finals stage.”

To apply for the ICT competition, click here.