Top ICT tenders: 4IR impact on transport sector to be studied

It’s a somewhat dull week, with little to jump out and grab the ICT industry’s attention on National Treasury’s eTender Portal.

A tender from the Transport Education and Training Authority (Teta), however, could turn out to be interesting, as the organisation looks for a service provider to conduct a comprehensive study on the impact of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) on job security and losses in the transport sector.

In the tender documentation, the organisation states 4IR is one of its skills development priorities. “This new technology has changed the way companies operate and do business. South Africa’s economic industries, transport included, are affected by the 4IR, as it brings economic disruptions with uncertain socio-economic consequences. The 4IR has changed things for the workforce; to remain competitive they need to consistently build capacity by adding new skills and technical knowledge.”

Teta says the primary focus of the study is to understand the shift that has taken place in a work environment due to 4IR, resulting in job losses. It aims to address the threat on jobs, identify the interventions required by employees who have suffered job losses, and develop a skills development strategy to support employees that lost jobs to acquire relevant technological skills to help them to become employable and re-enter the labour market.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Gauteng’s Department of Infrastructure Development wishes to establish a panel of experienced and suitably qualified services providers to supply, install, commission and manage smart meters for a period of 36 months across various facilities in the province.

Staying with electricity matters, Eskom wishes to procure 3 000 PDF conversion software subscription licences, as well as 50 multimedia software subscription licences for a period of three years.

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for supply and delivery of LAN infrastructure equipment, including wireless controllers, wireless LAN access points and Cisco LAN switches, for various Department of Health facilities in Cape Town. The contract will include Cisco support for a period of three years.

The Department of Public Works’ Property Management Trading Entity is looking to appoint a systems integration company that is Sage-accredited in a joint venture with a Sage-accredited service provider to do support and maintenance of the entire SageX3 solution, including enhancement and upgrades that might be identified within the 36-month contract.

The North West Department of Health is re-advertising for the technical support and maintenance of the Oracle drug supply management system at Mmabatho Medical Depot for a period of three years. The department notes this system is in place and functional; however, the support and maintenance contract came to an end in March.

The South African Revenue Service wishes to acquire a graph database management software tool with maintenance and support. This will assist with its objective to increase and expand the use of data to improve integrity, derive insight and improve outcomes, it says, by moving to a future state where relationships between “discreet things” are mined efficiently and effectively beyond the capabilities of traditional relational databases.

The Department of Defence is calling for proposals for the rendering of internet services to the Military Psychological Institute for a two-year period. As there is no fibre access in the area at the moment, the institute will require uncapped and unshaped wireless internet service with 80Mbps download speeds and 12Mbps upload speeds.



The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa is advertising for the acquisition and implementation of an existing crop insurance administration system for Land Bank Insurance Company. The system should improve its processing capacity, client servicing and introduce an appropriate level of automation in its management processes and business administration.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation closes the issue with a rather vague request for information on how to have a Technology Day event to showcase the latest equipment and technology. While the documentation focuses largely on understanding how companies and individuals experienced similar events, there is a request for pictures and descriptions of the latest technologies and equipment it should be on the lookout for.



New tenders

Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng

A panel of service providers is sought to conduct an assessment of metering requirements for the existing electrical networks to supply, install and commission electricity smart meters at Gauteng Provincial Government facilities and others, integrating an online platform, for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 19 July

Tender no: RFP16/06/2023

Information: Millicent Chauke, Tel: 011 355 5484, E-mail: millicent.chauke@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 July 2023

Eskom

The utility wishes to procure conversion and editing of portable document format (PDF) software, as well as a multimedia software subscription, for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1948CX-R

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2023

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for supply and delivery of LAN infrastructure equipment for various Department of Health facilities in Cape Town, with Cisco support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2774-2023

Information: Nonle Mkhwanazi, Tel: 043 700 8492, E-mail: nonhle.mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 July 2023

Department of Public Works

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for Sage ERP system development, maintenance and support services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: H23/001GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: 012 406 2017, E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 August 2023

Department of Health, North West

The provincial health department is re-advertising for the technical support and maintenance of the Oracle drug supply management system at Mmabatho Medical Depot for a period of three years.

Tender no: NWDOH 02 2023

Information: Ms Tshabalala, Tel: 018 391 4236, E-mail: NSegwabanyane@nwpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 July 2023

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to acquire a graph database management software tool with maintenance and support.

Compulsory briefing: 19 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 19/2023

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: 012 647 9569, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 August 2023

Department of Defence

Proposals are invited for the rendering of internet services to the Military Psychological Institute for a two-year period.

Compulsory briefing: 20 July

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-018-2022R

Information: Technical: Major G Poley, Tel: 012 319 3272, 082 304 3172. General: Major T Mokatsa, Tel:012 649 6682, E-mail: tshidiso.mokatsa@dod.mil.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2023

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to conduct a comprehensive study on the impact of 4IR on job security/losses in the transport sector.

Compulsory briefing: 13 July – Zoom, Link.

Tender no: TETA23/RESEARCH/0002/IMPACT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: 011 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 31 July 2023

Land andAgricultural Development Bank of South Africa

A service provider is sought for the acquisition and implementation of a crop insurance administration system for Land Bank Insurance Company.

Tender no: T11/06/23

Information:Nikita Maharaj, Tel:012 686 0811, E-mail: NMaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 1 August 2023

Request for information

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC is requesting information on how to have a Technology Day event to showcase the latest equipment and technology.

Tender no: RFI/IT/2023/4

Information: Tiny Masengana, Tel:011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 2 August 2023

