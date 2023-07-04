Nominations open for 2023 IITPSA President’s Awards

Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode, previous IT Personality of the Year.

The Institute of IT Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has opened the 2023 President’s Awards application process, inviting ICT executives to nominate their candidates.

According to the IITPSA, this year, the annual event marks its 66th anniversary and is themed: “IT visionaries: Celebrating the ICT industry’s embrace of the future”.

The award recognises ICT professionals who are driving ICT innovation and progress in SA.

Nominations close on 15 August and the winners will be named at an award ceremony in November.

The IITPSA President’s Awards include the Visionary CIO and IT Personality of the Year – the industry’s most coveted titles awarded to outstanding individuals in their fields.

IITPSA president Admire Gwanzura says while the awards have always recognised exceptional achievement in the ICT sector, this year they go further – recognising visionaries who help to shape the future of their organisations and communities.

“Our theme for this year’s President’s Awards recognises the rapid pace of change, and the fact that ICT professionals need to prepare their organisations for an uncertain future.

“They must be multi-skilled visionaries who are able to see the risks and opportunities lying ahead, and help their organisations navigate them. This demands technical expertise, strategic and leadership skills, and a deep commitment to professional ethics,” he says.

Last year’s winners were Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode, who was named IT Personality of the Year; and Intikhab Shaik, head of technology and solutions delivery at the South African Revenue Service, who won Visionary CIO of the Year.

The award categories are:

IT Personality Award: Recognises a highly-respected and outstanding ICT professional who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the industry, who has been successful in building a highly-respected IT organisation or business, and/or who has made a major contribution to the IT profession over a number of years.

Visionary CIO Award: Honours a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business and/or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

Technology Excellence Award: Presented to a person or team for exceptional or innovative use of technology for an organisation and/or exhibiting technological excellence that delivered measurable benefit for business/the South African economy.

Social Responsibility/Community Award: Presented to a person, team or project that delivers the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis to the community, or brings the community into the IT space.

Dynamism in ICT Youth Award: Recognises a person younger than 25 for exceptional potential or achievement in ICT. Nominees should be nominated by educators, employers, colleagues or mentors, and may include students excelling in science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies with outstanding bodies of work; young entrepreneurs in the IT sector; and individual up-and-coming IT professionals.

To nominate deserving candidates for these awards, visit the IITPSA website.

