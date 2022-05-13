SolarWorld Africa brings Meyer Burger solar to SA

Tim Degen, senior sales manager at Meyer Burger, and Gregor Küpper, MD of SolarWorld Africa.

SolarWorld Africa, an importer and distributor of solar products, has partnered withEuropean manufacturer of solar cells and modules Meyer Burger Technology, to bring renewable energy solutions to Southern Africa.

Switzerland-headquartered Meyer Burger is primarily known for its production facilities in the photovoltaic industry. The company develops and produces systems with which solar cells can be manufactured and electrically connected for use in solar modules.

As part of the business-to-business partnership, Cape Town-based Solarworld Africa will now offer Meyer Burger’s Heterojunction/SmartWire solar modules to solar power producers in SA and across the region.

Heterojunction technology is a solar panel production method that has been used across the globe to enable the solar cells to reach higher efficiency degrees at much lower cost of production.It allows an increase in the efficiency of the solar panels and more energy to be harvested easily when compared to conventional silicon solar panels.

Gregor Küpper, MD of SolarWorld Africa, explains: “As the exclusive distribution partner for Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa, SolarWorld Africa is proud to welcome Meyer Burger and their products into our product distribution portfolio.

“The advanced technology will result in lower-levelled cost of electricity and let the owner of the system benefit over at least 30 years, much longer than the standard technology currently sold in Africa.”

SolarWorld Africa designs, plans, procures and ships complete photovoltaic systems, as well as single components. Its portfolio covers the range of PV technologies, from large commercial projects, to power supply for remote rural areas.

Its decades-long experience and product testing, and the invaluable insights gained from its existing installations, will give the company the edge in delivering efficient PV systems to South African organisations, addsKüpper.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of energy production systems, the company believes it is well-poised for SA’s growing renewable energy requirements, with the country experiencing an ongoing electricity supply crisis.

The company says its products are designed to perform best under hot conditions and offer up to 20% higher energy yields than standard solar modules.

Sven Stoffers, head of sales at Meyer Burger, says: “Solar installers, EPCs and developers can now benefit from our technological advantages for their projects in Africa. With the service structures and the international network that SolarWorld Africa has built and maintained, our products can be used by quality- and performance-oriented solar specialists.”