BUI chosen as MXDR partner for Microsoft’s new range of business security services

BUI is proud to announce that it has been selected as a managed extended detection and response (MXDR) partner for Microsoft’s new business security services, Microsoft Security Experts.

Microsoft Security Experts was unveiled earlier this week and includes three new managed services: Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR and Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise. Two existing services – Microsoft Security Services for Modernization and Microsoft Security Services for Incident Response – are now also part of this portfolio.

As an MXDR partner, BUI will work in conjunction with Microsoft to manage extended detection and response services for some of the largest enterprise customers globally, from threat monitoring to mitigation and investigation.

“We’re excited to continue our security journey with Microsoft,” says BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare. “This new collaboration builds on our longstanding relationship, and we look forward to working alongside Microsoft to help customers protect and defend their IT environments from emerging cyber threats.”

A timely development

In 2021, Microsoft security technology blocked over 9.6 billion malware threats and more than 35 billion phishing e-mails and malicious messages. “Technology is critical, but it’s the combination of leading technologies, comprehensive threat intelligence and highly skilled people that makes for a truly effective security posture,” notes Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft Corporate Vice-President: Security, Compliance, Identity and Management.

Roseveare agrees. “The cyber security landscape is incredibly complex. You need comprehensive tools and holistic knowledge to navigate it successfully. Here at BUI, we’ve focused on building both: our Cyber Security Operations Centre is a state-of-the-art facility designed to leverage and integrate with Microsoft technology, and our security specialists are world-class technologists with a deep understanding of the challenges that businesses are facing today.”

BUI’s tried-and-tested blend of people, process and technology will be critical going forward, adds Roseveare, given the alarming increase in the number and sophistication of cyber attacks.

A trusted partner

BUI was part of a select group of Microsoft Partner organisations involved in the development of Microsoft Security Experts. As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, a managed security service provider, and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, BUI is consistently recognised as a strategic partner for cyber security innovation. BUI holds nine Microsoft Advanced Specializations – including Cloud Security and Threat Protection – and earned Microsoft South Africa’s Security Partner of the Year Award in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

“We’re serious about security. We always have been,” says Roseveare. “We’ve earned the trust and loyalty of customers around the world because we provide the best possible security solutions and the right advice. As an MXDR partner for the Microsoft Security Experts portfolio, we’ll continue to put our expertise to work for customers – because we’re here to help them safeguard their business resources, from the endpoint to the cloud,” he concludes.