National ID and Registration Bill out for comment

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Cabinet has approved the publication of the National Identification and Registration Bill of 2022 for public comment.

The Bill seeks to provide a single, inclusive and integrated digital national identification system for all people who live or have lived in South Africa.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele announced the publication of the Bill, together with the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) Bill, for public comment.

On the National Identification and Registration Bill, Gungubele said the draft Bill will provide for the compilation and maintenance of a population register for citizens and permanent residents.

“It further provides for the creation of an identification database for certain foreigners who sojourn temporarily in the country.

“It also provides for a biometric national identity system (NIS) that will enable a single view of a person by providing for particulars to be included in the population register and the identification database.

“The NIS will also be able to interface with other government and private sector identity systems.”

With the OSBP Bill, the minister said the legislation follows approval of the OSBP policy and its implementation strategy in March 2022.

The Bill, he explained, seeks to harmonise the movement of people and goods between South Africa’s land ports of entry and its neighbouring countries.

“This will alleviate current congestions at our land ports of entry for cross-border travellers and traders. These interventions are also key in the country’s efforts in driving the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.”

The agreements envisioned in the Bill, he noted, will ensure the processing of goods, vehicles and people is seamless and fast.

He noted the Bill also responds to relevant international legal instruments that relate to trade facilitation and movement of people and goods.

The OSBP Bill of 2022 and National Identification and Registration Bill of 2022 will be published on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit written comments to the director-general of home affairs, Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001. Tel: 012 406 4353.