SentinelOne selected by CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to strengthen US, international cyber security capabilities

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cyber security platform company, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further support the US government’s strategy to secure the cyber ecosystem and critical infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), JCDC is designed to unite the global cyber community in the collective defence of cyber space. SentinelLabs and SentinelOne’s autonomous cyber security platform will help JCDC gather, analyse and share information about cyber threats.

“JCDC goes beyond other public-private partnerships, delivering collaborative engagement between the nation’s top cyber minds with a focus on planning, action and mitigation,” said Jared Phipps, SVP, Americas Sales and Solution Engineering. “With exceptional speed, scale and intelligence, our team and technology will play a crucial role in the organisation’s continued success. We have partnered closely with CISA for years and look forward to continuing that relationship, helping protect the world’s most critical assets and information.”

As part of its membership, JCDC will leverage the expertise of SentinelLabs, a world-class team of security researchers that identify and analyse critical vulnerabilities, new attack vectors, malware strains and threat actors. As part of the collaboration, SentinelOne will provide JCDC with insights and support in strategic planning and advisement. This partnership will give JCDC unparalleled visibility into emerging threats and help them stay ahead of potential attacks.

JCDC comprises a diverse group of cyber security companies, critical infrastructure owners and government partners, including US Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the US Department of Defense, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

For more information on SentinelOne, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/. To learn more about SentinelLabs, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/labs/.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.