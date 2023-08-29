CSIR sets up digital transformation advisory body

The move is in line with efforts to align with industry-specific priorities to achieve digitalisation.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has appointed an industry advisory panel, to assist with digital transformation.

The nine-member advisory panel comprises Mamello Selamolela (chairperson), Bronwyn Williams, Nomso Kana, Dawood Patel, Paul Mashegoane, Envir Fraser, Dr Lulama Wakaba, Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa and Anne Gabathuse.

According to the CSIR, the move is in line with efforts to align with industry-specific priorities in the quest to achieve digitalisation for greater societal and industrial impact.

Additionally, it seeks to establish a balance between scientific and industrial development, and foster digital transformation within government, public institutions and the industry at large.

Dr Lulama Wakaba, executive cluster manager of CSIR NextGen Enterprises and Institutions, explains: “The purpose of the industry advisory panel is to provide advice on strategic issues to the cluster’s leadership and researchers in the digitalisation domain, guided by the CSIR’s mandate of contributing to improving the quality of life of the people of South Africa through directed multidisciplinary research and technological innovation. All clusters of the CSIR have important contributions to make to this mandate.”

The panel’s view is that the clusters’ impact ought to reflect the important pillars of society, understanding the core of national societal needs and ensuring the CSIR’s response harnesses digitalisation for the benefit of South Africa, says the CSIR.