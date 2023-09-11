Digicape becomes first SA Apple Consultants Network member

Digicape.

Digicape, an Apple Premium Reseller and leading technology solutions provider, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming South Africa's first member of the Apple Consultant Network. This milestone places Digicape at the forefront of innovation, joining a global community of independent professional service providers and technology consulting organisations that specialise in Apple and third-party solutions for business.

This significant achievement acknowledges Digicape's ability to deploy, configure and service all Apple devices, as well as provide solutions, software and peripherals that run on the Apple ecosystem, to small and medium businesses (SMEs), as well as educational institutions and large enterprise accounts.

“We are honoured to be the first and only Apple Consultant in South Africa. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service excellence and providing a best-in-class Apple experience," said Gaynor MacArthur, CEO of Digicape. “Being accepted into this programme reinforces our dedication to upholding the highest standards in delivering innovation, exceptional value and support to our clients. I am extremely proud of our team and their commitment.”

MacArthur continues by expressing her excitement about the promising future of business in South Africa. “We plan to continue to leverage our expertise and access to exclusive Apple resources to help businesses harness the power of Apple technologies to enhance productivity, streamline operations and achieve their strategic goals."

Digicape's achievement, in addition to its existing Apple Premium Reseller status, is a testament to its forward-thinking vision and relentless pursuit of excellence. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, Digicape remains at the forefront, driving digital transformation in businesses across the country.

Learn more about Digicape here.