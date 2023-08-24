Distell deploys powerful interactive HR data visualisation

Distell entrusts Keyrus with its HR reporting challenges.

Africa’s leading alcoholic beverages producer now benefits from intuitive dashboards for instant slicing and dicing of vital HR data. This progressive suite of interactive HR dashboards was designed by Keyrus, an expert in delivering full, end-to-end modern data architecture for its customers.

The Distell Group produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands in southern Africa. Following a successful implementation of automated self-service analytics that enables superior supply chain monitoring and visualisation, Distell entrusted Keyrus with its HR reporting challenges.

Fact sheet Solution: Tableau Industry: Alcoholic beverages Provider: Keyrus User: The Distell Group

HR data analytics challenge

Distell’s previous HR reporting process was mostly manual and, as such, slow to compile comprehensive reporting for the executive board.

Distell needed instant visibility into its total headcount at any point in time, as well as the ability to manage vacancies, and the costing around these, using interactive dashboards for different views by different levels of management. Increased protection of sensitive personal information was another major requirement.

Distell turns to its trusted partner

Keyrus’s experts had already implemented a sophisticated visualisation layer at Distell to deliver a broad view of its entire sales, supply chain and operations visualisation. Distell therefore relied on this longstanding technology partner to restructure its HR data and deliver interactive end-to-end reporting.

The solution was again built around Tableau, Gartner’s leading visual analytics platform.

“Our first step was to change the HR data source from an Excel to a SAP connection, which allowed for automated refreshes,” explains Nomcebo Malinga, Data Analytics Consultant at Keyrus. “We then designed and implemented various Tableau Dashboards to meet the business requirements. In designing a new look and feel for reporting, it was paramount to ensure row-level security for the consumers of these reports.”

Keyrus created easy-to-use dashboards to enable HR specialists to segment, view and understand the data, as well as apply different filters. Entitlement tables were also implemented to ensure increased data security and tiered access by different levels of management.

Reaping the rewards

Distell now has a centralised platform to analyse HR data. With one version of the truth, HR specialists can immediately access the information they require. The result? Faster decision-making, leading to increased operational efficiency and competitive edge.

Distell now has instant access to information about vacancies by business unit, costs related to these vacancies, and numbers of staff exits. The manufacturer can also see historic data immediately. All this information was previously only available on a monthly basis.

Automated reporting has replaced manual effort and extra security has been applied to personal data.

Different user access levels ensure that team members now only see data relevant to them. This has led to greater adoption of data analysis as it has become significantly easier.

“Keyrus boasts years of experience partnering with clients on their digital transformation journeys and we pride ourselves in delivering a hands-on approach to all our solutions,” says Craig Andrew, Head of Data & Analytics at Keyrus.

“We deeply value Distell as our customer and celebrate the company for its foresight in recognising the need for effective and accurate HR data reporting as well as safe, tiered access to personal data,” concludes Andrew.