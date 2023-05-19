Altron Arrow celebrates 25 years of excellence

Altron Arrow, which positions itself as a leading supplier of electronics components and enterprise computing solutions, celebrated its 25th birthday in style yesterday, with a luxurious event at its offices in Jet Park, Johannesburg.

The event saw current and former employees, customers and suppliers all reflecting on the growth and successes the company has achieved on the journey to this milestone birthday celebration.

Renato Martins, Altron Arrow’s Managing Director; Jörg Strughold, President of Arrow Electronics Global Components EMEA; and Werner Kapp, Altron’s CEO, took the guests through the history and achievements made during the past 25 years.

“In our continuous drive to be there when it matters, we celebrate our last 25 years as a key electronics enabler – providing smart thinking, impactful innovations and working partnerships to our amazing customers and suppliers,” said Martins.

The celebratory theme of the event was “Megatrends”, and the company expressed how much they are looking forward to technology trends and practical innovation for a better world, with a particular view of the four megatrends: electrification of everything, smart everything, energy management and autonomous machines.

“The partnership between Arrow and Alton has been a remarkable journey over these 25 years," said Strughold.

He reminisced about various highlights, such as moving into their offices in 1998, the number of franchises added throughout the years and the expansion of the business into Enterprise Computing Solution, all while growing their business, solving customer and supplier challenges and guiding innovation forward.

“Megatrends drive our doing! We believe in making the benefits of technology available to the many and not just the few,” he said.

Kapp continued by saying that as they celebrate their 25th birthday, they also look to the future with excitement and optimism. “We know that the world is changing rapidly and we are committed to staying at the forefront of these changes.”

For more info about Altron Arrow, visit altronarrow.com.

To see photos and videos of the event, click here.