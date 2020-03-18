Foolproof, a Zensar company, and JLL embark on design and research partnership

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar.

Zensar is a digital solutions and technology services company that specialises in partnering with global organisations on their digital transformation journey. Foolproof, a Zensar company, announced that it has been selected by JLL for a design and research mandate.

JLL, a leading global property management company, will be leveraging the experience design expertise of Foolproof to optimise enterprise products devised to improve broker workflow across internal business lines.

The Foolproof team will conduct a range of research activities in the Asia-Pacific region to understand how JLL’s MarketLink applications are used and integrated by brokers in Asia and beyond. The team will then develop design recommendations and bring them to life in code, with the aim of increasing adoption and driving business value.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Zensar, said: “We are delighted to be working with JLL on transforming its integral business tools with our teams’ research and experience design expertise. Companies like JLL are looking for ideas that will help them remain relevant, effective and more successful.”

Li Mae Ong, Executive Director, Technology Data and Information Management at JLL, said: “Broking is fundamental to us here at JLL and to be successful, we need to deliver exemplary internal tools that serve our people and their objectives. Foolproof understands this as well as the value that lies in developing digital products that support the ambition of our people.”

Katherine Reyes, Managing Partner, Foolproof Singapore, a Zensar company, said: “We admire JLL’s approach and commitment to improving employees' experience and we’re delighted that they chose us as their partner. We work to champion user-centred design across industry verticals, which creates greater customer-centric experiences, and we see this as a fantastic opportunity to do so.”

