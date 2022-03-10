LSD takes first place at Red Hat Hackfest

LSD is proud to announce that Team LSD took first place in Red Hat Hackfest! Red Hat Hackfest, sponsored by Intel and IBM, is an initiative that brings together partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa to design and create innovative solutions based on Red Hat cloud-native technologies to address a real-world manufacturing challenge.

LSD impressed the judges with an innovative entry that not only created a functional edge computing manufacturing solution using Quarkus, but also expanded on it with a view into the metrics, revealing valuable insights that could be re-used to improve the process.

LSD’s Hackfest team consisted of Julian Gericke (CTO) and Seagyn Davis from the technical team, where they specialise in cloud native technologies like Kubernetes. Edge computing fits comfortably into this space, where the deployment and computing happen at the point that data is produced. As a Red Hat Premier Business Partner and Red Hat Certified Cloud & Service Provider (CCSP), LSD jumped at the opportunity to join the almost month-long innovation initiative.

"For demonstrating a broad skill set across the whole technology stack adopted by the Hackfest technical team, LSD has improved the content shared during the event, adding value and functionalities to the existing manufacturing proof of concept,” said Andrea Battaglia, Red Hat Hackfest lead, principal solution architect, EMEA Technical Partner Development Manager – DX and Edge Computing, Red Hat.

“Red Hat Hackfest gave the LSD team the opportunity to dive deeper into edge computing and edge technologies, giving us greater insight into different use cases. Working closely with Red Hat and Intel also allowed us to learn from decades worth of edge computing use cases and to provide improved solutions to what will eventually become the Red Hat validated pattern for edge computing. We're grateful to Red Hat, Intel and IBM for this opportunity and look forward to the next one,” said Davis from LSD.

The team created a series of blog posts to explain in detail the purpose, process and technical details of their prize-winning effort, starting with Part 1.