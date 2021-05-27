What stock trading apps have to offer

Dipping your toes in stock market investing has become an insanely popular profit option these days, and with good reason. Not only is trading one of the best ways to make money, but it’s also pretty easy now, thanks to the rise of stock trading apps.



It’s safe to say there isn’t a lack of options when trading software is in question. These apps are abundant across different operating systems, and some of these platforms are even available through a browser. If you’re looking to buy stocks and want to learn more about trading apps, here are some of the things they have to offer.

Casual convenience

We choose most of the things we use because they’re a convenient way to meet our needs, and stock trading apps are no different. As you can probably tell by what we said about their multi-platform availability, stock trading platforms are fully digital. Instead of going through a third-party or dealing with tedious paperwork, users can launch these apps, sign up for an account, and find a range of investment opportunities that are just a click away.

Naturally, the convenience of stock trading apps doesn’t just come from the fact that you can use them anytime, anywhere. People prefer these apps because they offer a plethora of features condensed on a single platform. Users can find investment options that include stocks, bonds, crypto-currencies, ETFs, and much more all in one place. Many of these apps also offer low fees, or even none at all, which certainly helps their case.

Social trading

While not all trading apps include this aspect, the ones that do are among the best you can go for. An excellent example of this is the popular platform eToro, which is one of the best stock brokers in countries like South Africa and plenty of other regions across the globe. The social trading aspect of these platforms is exactly what it sounds like. Users are allowed to interact with each other, making it easy for them to share tips, tricks and strategies on how to do better in their ventures.

The social trading aspect on many trading apps also comes from another feature they boast. These stock brokers allow users to view each other’s profiles, including their buy-and-sell positions. While this feature might just serve as a way to research what others are investing in for veterans, this gives newbie traders a chance to copy the investment of experienced users and have a much easier go of things than they’d usually have by taking the traditional path.

Learning opportunities

If you’re new to the world of investing in the stock market, then this feature is arguably one of the most useful ones you’ll find. It’s no secret that the stock market can be insanely confusing. Veteran traders often have trouble figuring out the right approach at the right time, so it’s easy to assume that newbies that aren’t too familiar with stock trading might have trouble when they enter the scene. Luckily, plenty of these platforms have a fix for that.

Stock trading apps offer many learning resources to help new users start on the right foot. The apps themselves are easy to navigate, featuring short but concise pieces of information to steer you in the right direction, and plenty of articles on different parts of trading. In some cases, these platforms even offer structured courses to help you learn everything there is to know about the stock market. Sure, they might not be at the same level as some of the other popular courses you’ll find on the Internet, but they’re more than good enough to help you make informed decisions.



