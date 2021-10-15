Xplenty adds data replication to its arsenal

Xplenty, Israeli-based developer of a low-code cloud-based ETL (extract, transform, and load) platform, has acquired Texas-based real-time data replication platform FlyData.

The move, Xplenty says, builds on its product suite and adds database replication to its offering, which provides visualised data pipelines for automated data flows.



Through the acquisition, Xplenty says it becomes a complete data integration platform that can address multiple use cases. These include preparing and loading data to data warehouses, powering companies data platforms with cleansed and normalised data, loading to databases and giving go-to-market teams their Customer 360 view in Salesforce to identify revenue opportunities.

Capitalising on the revolution

Although the exponential growth of data we see today is critical to business decision making, many organisations have not yet capitalised on this revolution, the company says.

Data warehouses have become the lifeblood of the business, which is seeing organisations adopt new data strategies based on operationalising data within their warehouses.

“Understanding and mobilising this data is a critical piece in helping organisations make key business decisions, gain crucial customer insights, and build new platforms.”

Concurrently, Xplenty says there is a growing demand for organisations to replicate data from their production databases, particularly in fintech, ecommerce, and SaaS. Quickly replicating their transactional data to their data warehouse enables businesses to gain insights from and take action on that data in real-time.

Data replication

FlyData is touted as the fastest real-time CDC (change data capture) .platform on the market for replicating data to Snowflake and Amazon Redshift, and an excellent dashboard to manage it.

It is automated, scalable and reliable, and can save on developer hours, says Xplenty. It automatically loads data continuously and securely in a matter of minutes, and boasts features such as auto-schema mappin and soft/hard deletes.

Abe Dearmer, COO at Xplenty, says his organisation wanted to take “the headache out of data replication”, and expand its existing capabilities to make it a “one-stop-shop for the operationalisation of data to power business decisions”.

“FlyData was perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth in this space. By offering a truly low-code solution, our products allow citizen integrators and line of business users to build and manage pipelines, organise and transform data without taking time away from core IT.”

