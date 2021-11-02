Deep learning courses for programmers at upcoming NVIDIA GTC

Craig Clawson, Director of the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.

NVIDIA GTC, the global conference and think tank for AI innovators, technologists and creators, will feature a range of workshops and NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training courses when it gets under way from 8-11 November.

NVIDIA GTC, a must-attend global experience featuring over 500 free talks and attracting over 200 000 AI professionals, innovators, researchers and thought leaders, also includes a number of free two-hour workshops and paid-for full-day workshops.

The full-day workshops, priced at just $149, are presented by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) and participants will receive an assessment-based DLI certificate to demonstrate their subject matter competency and support professional career growth.

Craig Clawson, Director of the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, says the NVIDIA DLI training is a well-established feature of the GTC conference, having trained over 300 000 developers globally. “DLI is designed for developers, data scientists and researchers, but anyone with programming skills can attend the courses. All DLI workshops and courses have hands-on exercises with GPU accelerated servers in the cloud. Courses use real-world examples and are developed and taught by NVIDIA’s subject matter experts,” he says.

This year at GTC, DLI is launching a new workshop, Scaling CUDA C++ Applications to Multiple Nodes.

The courses available this year also include Fundamentals of Accelerated Computing with CUDA C/C++; Fundamentals of Deep Learning; Fundamentals of Accelerated Data Science; Building Transformer-Based NLP Applications; Applications of AI for Predictive Maintenance; and Accelerating Data Engineering Pipelines.

For more information and to register for DLI training at GTC, go to https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/training/.

