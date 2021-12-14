Looking for new opportunities in print? You’ll find them beyond CMYK

Embellishments in fluorescents, mixed metallics, clear and white are the future. As the statistics below illustrate, they’re gaining ground with printers and their customers today — and paving the way for a more profitable tomorrow.

42% acquire within two years

42% of all production printers plan to acquire new digital print enhancement equipment in the next two years.

79% upgraded

79% of in-plant printers have upgraded equipment in the past two years to serve customers the latest and greatest capabilities.

Print providers are embracing digital enhancements — for good reason

24% to 89% premium

Print buyers will pay a premium of 24% to 89% for beyond CMYK.

50% to 400% profit boost

Print providers offering digital enhancements are seeing a boost in profit margins from 50% to 400% — and a quick ROI on their investment.

The demand for process fluorescent colour is here

56% in North America

32% in Western Europe

White and metallic gold and silver are all in high demand across both regions. Process fluorescent colours are in greater demand in North America than in Western Europe.

What’s in it for marketers?

Top five reasons marketers desire printing enhancements:

Most common uses for embellishments include marketing collateral, business cards, stationery, book covers, photo books, greeting cards, tickets and certificates.

Bringing customers and marketers beyond CMYK

How print providers are proving the power of embellishments

Sample kits 60% Direct mail 42% Customer events 32% In-house events 19% Videos 14% Webinars 11% Other 8% Not educating customers 16%

Top seven digital print embellishment offerings

Speciality colours (white, metallic or fluorescent) 66% Spot colours (custom mixed or Pantone colours) 63% Clear flood coatings 61% Lamination (soft touch, linen, leather) 54% Spot clear coating (offers two-dimensional effects) 46% Textured effects 42% Extended colour gamut work 32%

Bottom line: more colours = more value

The opportunity is here. Today’s digital speciality dry inks, embellishments and enhancements help printers stand out by enabling high-end print with fast turnaround times and affordable prices. Expand your colour palette, client base and profitability with speciality dry inks.

Start your beyond CMYK journey now.