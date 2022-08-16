Cisco SA moves to Waterfall City

Smangele Nkosi, Cisco GM for South Africa.

Networking giant Cisco, has moved its local offices into The Ingress in the international development, Waterfall City.

General manager of Cisco SA, Smangele Nkosi, said, “Since Cisco provides technology solutions that cater to the future of work, we’re on the coal face in terms of seeing how this has impacted the future of the office.”

According to Nkosi, the adoption of rapid technology changes is set to revolutionise the future of office real estate to accommodate the environment for employees to thrive in the new hybrid working future.

“The office is more likely to become a meeting place for in-person group collaboration and work, where it is required, client meetings and for social connection and interaction with colleagues.”

Nkosi added that businesses will need to reconsider how they view their office space, why employees need it, and how they use it.

“Our new Waterfall City office meets our needs in terms of this, being a comfortable space that you want to come into a few days a week, with all the infrastructure around it to make it seamless for us to operate our ever-growing African business.”

She said Cisco is also pleased to join other global brands by anchoring itself in one of Gauteng’s trendiest mixed-use developments, that boasts all the amenities its team can enjoy.

Other tech companies with offices in Waterfall City include Vantage Data Centers, Ericsson, Dimension Data, Accenture, and Sage.