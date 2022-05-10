LexisNexis SA creates online severe weather events portal

In response to the devastating floods that recently hit KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), legal tech firm LexisNexis SA has launched a free online portal to provide resources for communities after severe weather events, as well as applicable legal information.

The company says the new severe weather events resource centre provides useful links to relevant regulations under the Disaster Management Act of 2002, as well as information on how to access local and national assistance and aid in the event of a disaster like the one experienced in KZN.

Last month, the province experienced heavy storms, leading to massive flooding, which forced government to declare a National State of Disaster. The heavy downpours left more 400 people dead and another 40 000 homeless. Infrastructure damage, including transportation, communication and electrical systems, was severe.

Roads, bridges, pipelines and power lines were damaged, and in many cases, completely destroyed. The busy Durban port, as well as railway lines, took a hammering, impacting KZN’s economy.

Repairing the damage and rebuilding the province is expected to cost billions, with R5.6 billion estimated to be needed for roads alone.

LexisNexis SA says accessing information during such a period is critical, so its portal “offers information on disaster impact, how to access local and national assistance and aid, and a useful how-to-help list for those wanting to support government and NGO relief efforts. The portal is updated regularly with new and relevant information.”

LexisNexis SA CEO and board chairperson Videsha Proothveerajh says: “Access to the law allows people impacted by a crisis like flooding to urgently obtain relief in a variety of ways.

“The new portal provides legal notices and regulations around severe weather events information, and practical help to identify local municipality ward councillors and help in accessing special Social Relief of Distress SASSA grants.”

It follows two other online portals created by LexisNexis in the last few years, namely the COVID-19 resource centre and gender-based-violence resource centre.

Proothveerajh says sharing important information and guidance on applicable laws to communities impacted by crises is part of her company’s commitment to the rule of law.

“The rule of law isn’t only about practising, upholding and advancing it. It’s as much about access to the law. From the ordinary person in the street, to NGOs, public servants, academics and CEOs, the availability of key information, tools and resources to help support those affected is critical.”