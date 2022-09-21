Mint Group supports public service digital transformation at SITA’s GovTech Conference 2022

Patrick Mbatha, Senior Sales Executive, Edward Muller, Sales Solution Architect

Global technology innovator and 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Mint Group, was in attendance at the State IT Agency’s GovTech Conference 2022 this month to showcase how the company's AI-powered technology can enhance service delivery and enable a positive citizen experience.

GovTech 2022 provided a platform to highlight some of the extraordinary innovations that will shape 4IR and enable citizens into the future. Held in-person for the first time in two years, the event united representatives from across Africa – ICT experts, authorities and governmental decision-makers, as well as stakeholders from the full ICT spectrum representing both public and private sectors.

The annual conference offered the opportunity for delegates to connect, engage, collaborate and share knowledge among this diverse group comprising a wealth of experience and expertise.

In its 14th year, the 2022 conference, themed: “Digitisation and digitalisation: Evolving government services”, remained steadfast in driving digital transformation for government. The premium South African ICT event was attended by the Honourable Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane of South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and well as Microsoft CEO Lillian Barnard, captains of industry, CIOs, SMEs, digital entrepreneurs and more than 2 500 delegates.

“The highlight of the event was the panel and roundtable discussions on creating an enabling policy environment for SMEs and how technology is reshaping education for economic and social development and, more importantly, removing the barriers of entry into the digital economy through digital inclusion,” explains Mint Public Sector Executive, Claudia Correia.

Correia believes that, more than ever, government leaders and citizens alike need to be inspired and shown what the brightest innovators are doing now and how they are using technology to get it right!

In support of this, Mint Group was proud to share its ‘Education in AI’ solutions on the Microsoft exhibition stand.

Featuring both AI-powered automated student onboarding and identity verification for students, the Mint AI Education offering aims to simplify the laborious and time-consuming process of onboarding and uphold institutional integrity via cutting-edge verification processes.

“Our key takeaway from the industry conversations is the clear ongoing need to digitise processes, migrate to the cloud and harness the power of data and artificial intelligence. The solutions to our greatest challenges begin and end with collaboration," concludes Correia.