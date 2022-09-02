Trellix adds heavyweight CIO to leadership team

Kim Anstett, Trellix CIO.

Cyber security company Trellix has appointed Kim Anstett as its chief information officer. Anstett has already begun work in her new position.

As CIO, Anstett will lead Trellix’s global information and technology systems organisation and join the executive leadership team, says a statement.

In addition, she will be responsible for executing a technology strategy designed to drive efficiency, flexibility and innovation across the business.

She will report to Trellix CEO Bryan Palma. “Kim has a proven record of building high-performing IT organisations,” he says.

“No doubt she will do the same at Trellix, while also serving as our ‘customer zero’ for our market-leading products.”

The global cyber security company states its focus is on accelerating the use of extended detection and response architecture across enterprises, commercial businesses and governments, to advance organisation security posture and ease cyber security incident response and management.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Anstett was most recently executive VP and CTO at Iron Mountain, leading teams across product development and innovation.

Prior, she was CIO at Nielsen, focused on customer value and increased cyber security outcomes.

She holds a BS from Tufts University and currently serves on the board of directors for Quotient Technology.

Anstett comments: “My number one priority as CIO is to deliver insights to our business to serve our customers. Second is furthering diversity, equity, inclusion and development for my teams.

“I am motivated by people, process and technology; and I see a lot of alignment with Trellix’s ethos as a home for soulful work.”