New 13-inch Dell Latitude 9330 – virtual meetings optimised

Official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has announced the immediate availability of the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1, the company’s first 13-inch device in the 9000 series, and the thinnest in the Latitude family.

The 1.27kg Latitude 9330 2-in-1 comes with impressive security and privacy features such as Onlooker Detection, which alerts the user of any onlookers and protects data on the screen, and Look-away Detect, which dims the screen – when the user is not looking at it – for improved privacy and battery saving.

The Latitude 9330 comes with a collaboration touchpad, a first in the series, that provides quick access to microphone mute/unmute, video on/off and chat in Zoom meetings. Also, with an FHD camera with separate RGB and IR cameras, and neural-noise cancellation, virtual meetings are taken to the next, professional level.

“Virtual collaboration continues to be the norm in many workplaces; the Dell Latitude 9330 has been designed to work seamlessly and optimally when participating in online meetings. Dell has undoubtedly brought its A-game with the new Latitude 9330,” says George Lodewick, Dell EMC Desktop and Notebook Specialist at DCC.

The Latitude 9330 continues to drive Dell’s commitment to producing sustainable products. The keyboard comprises 44% recycled materials and the keycaps are made from 75% recycled content.

The device is also outfitted with bio-based rubber feet (39%) and recycled ocean-bound plastic in the fan housing (28%). The Latitude 9330 also ships in packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials, which is also 100% recyclable.

The Dell Latitude 9330 offers the following additional features:

12th Gen Intel Core, up to i7 vPro and LPDDR5 memory.

ExpressConnect – simultaneous, multi-network connection for faster data and video downloads.

WiFi 6E and 4G/5G options.

Enterprise-class security with built-in BIOS protection, plus advanced identity and access controls. Offerings include Dell SafeID, Dell SafeBIOS, fingerprint readers and SafeShutter.

Dell Optimizer – AI-based optimisation software that learns and responds to users work and automatically improves performance.

The Dell Latitude 9330 ships with a three-year ProSupport warranty.