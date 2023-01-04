ELO readies to support Malawi’s digital transformation

Enterprise content management (ECM) specialist ELO Digital Office is gearing up to help Malawi’s public and private sectors fast-track moves toward Malawi’s 2063 vision, MW2063, which aims to transform the country into a wealthy and self-reliant upper middle-income country by 2063.

ELO, with its local reseller partners in Malawi, has forged ties with the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) and built relationships with local public and private sector organisations to position the company to support digital transformation efforts in the country.

Kevin Nono, CEO of ELO Digital Office, says: “ELO Digital Office wants to partner with both governments and private sector to help them digitise, automate, and bring in efficiencies, transparency and better governance. We are not just pushing software. We are helping transform service delivery and even offering specialised skills development opportunities to train the country’s youth.”

In line with these goals, ELO Digital Office recently hosted a business breakfast in Lilongwe, where partners, industry bodies, Ministry representatives and public sector ICT practitioners discussed the trends and challenges impacting MW2063 initiatives.

Nono says: “The general sentiment at this event was that everyone is steering toward MW2063, propelled by the country’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic illustrated that without the right digital tools and processes in place, everything could come to a standstill when the unexpected happens. Most organisations in Malawi have been working on digital transformation policies and strategies for some time, but still face the challenge of where to start actual digital transformation efforts.”

However, Nono notes that the time to begin transformation is now. “Now is an opportune time, using the strategies and resources they currently have, to begin their digital transformation. ELO believes we can help them to catch up with their counterparts in the region, even if they have limited resources.”

ELO Digital Office’s work with Malawian organisations is its most extensive collaboration yet with African public sector stakeholders at the highest level. Nono says: “We are penetrating at the highest level, and we see public sector ICT leaders wanting to work with us as a technology partner. The breakfast was the culmination of many other activities we have done previously. Together with our local partners, Continental Trading in Lilongwe and Office and Industrial Support in Blantyre, we have developed a good understanding of the digital transformation challenges and needs in Malawi.”

ELO ECM business solutions can help organisations develop the capacity to adapt new technology in everyday processes, effectively create new work models, develop new competencies, and improve business performance.

ELO is also standing by to offer training and certification through the ELO Academy, both via online courses, or by sending trainers from Germany and South Africa should demand be high enough.

