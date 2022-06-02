Beachhead Solutions launches BeachheadSecure Email Encryption for MSP reseller channel

Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud managed PC and mobile device encryption, security and data access control, today announced BeachheadSecure Email Encryption, a simple and intuitive application installed as a Microsoft Outlook plugin on any Windows PC. This bank-grade e-mail encryption solution enables businesses to immediately send secure e-mails in PDF standard format protected by AES 256-bit encryption.

Small and medium-sized businesses handling sensitive customer data or personally identifiable information (PII) under regulatory protections in EMEA such as the Protection of Personal Information Action (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) must take extreme care in preventing unauthorised access to that data. In its native form, e-mail is not a secure communication channel. Solutions leveraging PDF encryption have long been the standard option for secure communication in the banking industry and among other security-first enterprises. However, businesses without the security budgets of large enterprises have been unable to purchase and implement effective PDF e-mail encryption solutions, until now.

Drystan Govender, Senior Sales Engineer at CRS; Colin Erasmus, Modern Work and Security Director at Microsoft; Amit Parbhucharan, GM: EMEA & Asia at Beachhead Solutions; Dylan Nel, Head of Vendor Engagement at CRS.

With BeachheadSecure Email Encryption, Beachhead has introduced a fully secure and compliant PDF e-mail encryption solution that any business can easily implement, with zero configuration changes to the e-mail environment or MX records. This affordable solution enables ease of use for senders and recipients alike, with a highly customisable interactive mode and an auto-pilot automatic mode featuring automatic encryption, automatic password delivery to recipients and automatic PDF permission control. Senders can use any e-mail address within Microsoft Outlook on a Windows PC – even including Gmail accounts – and can reach recipients on any device. The solution secures sensitive data on-device and never in third-party clouds, guaranteeing businesses’ data sovereignty.

“BeachheadSecure Email Encryption offers businesses an effective and affordable high-end e-mail encryption option, enabling efficient communication that meets regulatory compliance standards, ensures confidentiality and delivers clear, competitive advantages,” said Amit Parbhucharan, General Manager for EMEA & Asia at Beachhead Solutions. “We’re proud to introduce this beneficial solution and to empower businesses to operate that much more securely.”

The BeachheadSecure Email Encryption software application is being officially launched at the ITWeb Security Summit, currently under way in South Africa. This new product is now available for purchase in EMEA from a Beachhead authorised MSP reseller partner.

“We’re excited to distribute BeachheadSecure Encryption across the African continent, especially considering the key market need this solution fulfils,” said Dylan Nel, Head of Vendor Engagement at Cyber Retaliator Solutions (CRS), a Beachhead partner and BeachheadSecure Email Encryption distributor. “From a channel reseller perspective, this is an ideal new product for the market. Customers will get the sophistication and flexibility of a bank-grade encryption solution with the simplicity of a Microsoft Outlook plugin – and at a price-point so affordable that it’s an easy decision even on a small business budget.”