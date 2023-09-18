ELIDZ provides comprehensive ICT services, tailored for efficiency, growth

This range of ICT services is crafted to empower and drive business growth.

The East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its ICT service offerings, specifically designed to meet the evolving technology needs of businesses.

ELIDZ, known for its commitment to business excellence, is now offering cutting-edge ICT services to propel its clients forward. This range of ICT services is crafted to empower and drive business growth.

“These solutions are characterised by their diversity, flexibility and reliability, making them a valuable solution to businesses seeking to enhance their operational efficiency and overall performance," says Sibusiso Ralarala, Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at ELIDZ.

"We understand that each business is unique, which is why our services are tailored to meet our clients’ specific needs. By leveraging our solutions, clients can optimise operational efficiency, enhance productivity and elevate overall business performance."

Ralarala highlights the four key pillars of ELIDZ's ICT services offering:

Infrastructure solutions: ELIDZ provides end-to-end infrastructure solutions, encompassing network design and implementation, server and storage management, virtualisation and cloud integration, ensuring seamless connectivity and enhanced data security.

Software development: ELIDZ's expert developers specialise in creating customised software solutions tailored to unique business requirements, driving digital transformation with reliable and scalable solutions.

BaaS and DRaaS: ELIDZ offers business as a service (BaaS) and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) solutions to protect valuable data and assets, ensuring compliance with off-site backup and disaster recovery needs.

IT support and managed services: ELIDZ's dedicated support team provides proactive IT maintenance and troubleshooting, minimising downtime and allowing businesses to focus on core operations.

In addition to these core services, he says, ELIDZ offers a range of tailored ICT services, including telephony and internet services, fibre connectivity, data centre colocation, cloud services and business continuity solutions.

“By choosing ELIDZ as your trusted ICT partner, you gain access to industry-leading expertise, tailored solutions aligned with your business goals, reliable and secure ICT infrastructure, responsive support and cost-effective, scalable solutions,” Ralarala concludes.

