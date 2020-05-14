HPE Aruba CX switching portfolio

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Aruba Networks Cancel submit attach_file whitepaper

Widespread adoption of cloud, mobile and Internet of things (IOT) technologies creates operational complexity and puts stress on enterprise networks. IT leaders supporting digital transformation initiatives need to rethink networking strategies, as existing architectures are not designed with these next-generation considerations in mind. Legacy switches in particular feel the strain. In the future, switch reliability will likely suffer and create a network performance bottleneck. Switching must support not only traditional wired access but also aggregate WiFi traffic and both wired and wireless IOT devices and sensors.

With the expected astronomical growth in attached network devices over the coming years, simply refreshing existing switching deployments is not enough. Legacy infrastructure will not scale, and inherent challenges in managing disparate platforms, interfaces and licensing structures across different network layers and domains also appear. Fragmented operations can also impact security postures and an administrator’s ability to remediate network issues. Furthermore, network administrators need to support the line of business with faster application support, DevOps and other agile processes.

This paper explores the switching portfolio of Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) company, and its ability to deliver a platform that meets the needs of enterprise digital transformation – one that includes both a modern switching portfolio and a network operating system in AOS-CX.