BBD achieves AWS DevOps Services Competency status

BBD is proud to announce that we have achieved the AWS DevOps Services Competency status in recognition of our proven technological competence and deep expertise in assisting clients on their DevOps journeys in the AWS Cloud.

After rigorous auditing processes, Amazon Web Services (AWS) awards this competency to recognise a company’s ability to help clients implement continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) practices or help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management using configuration tools on AWS. Achieving this competency differentiates BBD as an AWS Advanced Services Partner able to provide specialised and demonstrated technical proficiency and proven client success. The process validated that DevOps is clearly built into BBD’s culture – we live and breathe it.

Jaco Venter, head of MServ, BBD’s cloud management team, commented on the achievement: “This is a great validation of the expertise we have in DevOps and the quality of the solutions we provide our clients." He added: “Part of our goal in providing cloud services to clients is to optimise every stage of the software development life cycle – accelerating time to market and the real business value clients see.”

Organisations that adopt DevOps can deliver applications and services to their end-users at a high velocity, evolving and improving products at a faster pace than organisations using more traditional software development and infrastructure management processes.

As a leading software solutions company, BBD realised a decade before the term DevOps was coined that automating repetitive build, QA and deployment tasks leads to more repeatable and accurate deployments, while simultaneously reducing toil from the development team. Extrapolating this culture to software platforms running on Kubernetes orchestrated containers ensures more resilient and stable production platforms on the whole.

BBD has deep expertise creating elastically scalable, reliable and secure solutions in the cloud. Our suite of offerings covers the full spectrum of end-to-end services – from guiding and realising business strategies, advising on best approaches that keep businesses at the forefront of scalable innovation, to using a Well-Architected Framework-first approach to ensure best practice and then assisting with the deployment and migration of new or existing workloads. Adding to this extensive list, we offer a DevOps-first approach to managed cloud services, following through with the management of AWS service usage and billing.

In addition to offering a DevOps-first approach to cloud-managed services, BBD offers a Platform Managed Service whereby clients can leverage our in-house team of Site Reliability Engineers and principal platform engineers to support, maintain and improve their software development platform. This allows application development teams to focus on building and shipping cloud-native software to production with increased reliability, security and cadence.

If you’re looking for a reliable cloud partner with the experience to manage your migrations or are interested in adopting DevOps within your business – learn more about our offerings and reach out to us.