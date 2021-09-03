ASUS showcases complete creator laptop lineup

KEY POINTS

ASUS now offers an advanced ecosystem of creator laptops suitable for every level of expertise, including professional, advanced and casual creators.

Our best-ever laptops for creators featuring up to 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 displays.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is world’s first AMD Ryzen powered NVIDIA RTX Studio laptop.

World’s first creator laptop with ASUS Dial built-in rotary controller; selected models include up to a three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Stylish new Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED and 14/15 OLED models fulfil the needs of a new generation of lifestyle and hobbyist creators.

ASUS today showcased its full range of ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Vivobook Pro creator laptops, an advanced ecosystem of laptops that delivers performance and features suitable for any level of creator, from professional to hobbyist.

ProArt Studiobook laptops fulfil the extreme performance and stability needs of professional creators, who are leaders and innovators in their respective creative industries, whether they work with audiovisual content, engineering, or science. The innovative and stylish ZenBook Pro is aimed at highly-mobile advanced creators, who appreciate the latest performance-enhancing technologies: they spend busy lives creating content and being productive on the road, frequently working in multiple locations, including studios, offices and public places. The Vivobook Pro series offers great performance and features for a new generation of aspiring creators, such as social influencers, live-streamers, vloggers, budding artists, young musicians and more, who create to explore their talent and express themselves.

The ASUS creator laptop lineup features superb 4K OLED HDR displays across the entire range, with 16:10 aspect-ratio versions that offer a larger visual workspace. They include the world's first VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified laptop displays, and are factory-calibrated for colour accuracy to meet PANTONE Validated standards, with additional ASUS-first Calman Verified certification for ProArt Studiobook models. A cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut delivers ultra-vivid colors, and for maximum eye protection during long creative sessions, the displays are also TÜV certified for eye care.

Graphics-intensive creative applications demand powerful graphics processors, so selected ASUS creator laptops are validated as NVIDIA Studio laptops. NVIDIA Studio laptops feature powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX or NVIDIA RTX GPUs with real-time ray-tracing and AI-augmented features, supported by NVIDIA Studio drivers that deliver the outstanding stability, maximum performance, rock-solid reliability and wide software compatibility required by professional creators. These professional-grade GPUs are combined with high-end components to create platforms that can deliver all the performance professional creators need.

The design of traditional laptops can introduce big pain points for creators, so ASUS has studied their real-world needs and work practices in order to introduce novel features that genuinely benefit the creative process. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED and Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED users can enjoy advanced creative control with ASUS ScreenPad or the full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus, unique secondary touchscreens that make creative workflows and multi-tasking more efficient.



The ScreenXpert 2 software features customisable virtual controls — including a dial, buttons and sliders — in the new ASUS Control Panel app on ScreenPad Plus models, making it easy to adjust parameters in popular Adobe creative apps. ProArt Studiobook and Studiobook Pro take this concept to the next level with the innovative ASUS Dial, the first-ever physical rotary creative control on a laptop[i].



This groundbreaking device is configured via the intuitive new Creator Hub app, and gives creators precise fingertip control of parameters in Adobe creative apps including After Effects, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. ASUS Dial improves control, reduces the need for cursor movements, and improves overall ergonomics. For lifestyle creators using Vivobook Pro 14X/16X laptops, there's the new ASUS DialPad, a virtual touchpad-based implementation of ASUS Dial that's also configured via the ProArt Creator Hub app.

ASUS is also partnering with Adobe to offer owners of selected new ASUS creator laptops up to a three-month complimentary subscription to the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which includes access to over 20 creative apps, 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and more.

ProArt Studiobook: Performance for professional creators

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (W5600) or a third-generation Intel Xeon workstation processor (W7600) that make light work of super-complex, heavily multi-threaded photo-realistic rendering, visualisation, simulation or analysis applications. Reliable professional-grade 3D-graphics processing power is provided by an NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) Laptop GPU that blitzes through the toughest tasks, such as complex CAD models, 3D product design, or high-resolution video editing.



ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED uses powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (H5600) or Intel Core i9 (H7600) processors, with GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. For outstanding driver stability, we use NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility.

For professional-grade visuals, ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED are equipped with up to a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 550-nit display that provides a large visual workspace for content-creation apps. These fast 60Hz displays are perfect for colour-critical 2D and 3D visual applications, with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation for a 1 000 000:1 contrast ratio.

ASUS Dial is a completely new physical rotary control that lets users interact with creative apps in the most natural and immersive way possible. This intuitive controller gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in compatible Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. The new ProArt Creator Hub app is a centralised, easy-to-use control panel that allows access to many laptop settings and customisations, including ASUS Dial settings.

Both laptops feature dual ultra-fast PCIe SSDs, up to 64GB of 3 200MHz DDR4 RAM, and high-speed connectivity, including the latest Thunderbolt 4 (W7600/H7600) or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Zenbook Pro: Mobility for advanced creators

Highly mobile creators looking for compact, thin and light laptops are catered for with Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and ZenBook Pro 15 OLED (UX535 / UM535).

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the recipient of a prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award, is a high-performance 15.6-inch laptop that introduces the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 14-inch secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main touchscreen for effortless multitasking.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED delivers outstanding performance, with up to an Intel Core i9 processor. This is combined with professional-level up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics to make light work of demanding creative tasks. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities, including two ultra-fast Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports supporting up to 40Gbps data-transfer rates along with DisplayPort functionality.

The 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 OLED is powered by Intel Core H-series (UX535) or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (UM535) processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU for powerful on-the-go creative performance, plus up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SDD for ultrafast storage. For enhanced productivity, Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UX535) includes the latest ASUS ScreenPad, a 5.65-inch secondary colour touchscreen built into the glass-covered touchpad that allows easy interaction via the new and intuitive smartphone-like ScreenXpert 2 interface.

The up to 4K OLED HDR displays in these Zenbook models share many of the same characteristics as the Studiobook series, with PANTONE Validated colour accuracy and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with TÜV-certified eye care.

Vivobook Pro: Style and performance for casual creators

Hobbyist and aspiring creators can kick off their creative journey with the new 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600 / M7600) and 14-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400 / M7400), or the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500 / M3500) and the 14-inch Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (K3400 / M3401).

Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED is the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity, giving users the speed and accuracy needed to realise their creative vision, and featuring the innovative ASUS DialPad, a virtual interface on the touchpad that puts users in full control of adjustments in compatible Adobe creative software, allowing them to stay fully focused on the task at hand. For visuals that are beyond the ordinary, there's up to a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 550-nit 16:10 display or a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 600-nit display and the ultra-wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures vivid colours. These are the world's first laptops to achieve VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification[ii]. They are also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade colour accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions. Impressive creative power is provided by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 H Series (N7400/N7600) or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (M7400/M7600), up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, a dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology, and up to a 96Wh high-capacity battery.

A full-size smooth-textured touchpad, built-in fingerprint sensor on the power button, and a backlit keyboard are convenient productivity-enhancing touches, and ultra-fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (N7400/N7600) or USB-C (M7400/M7600) ports offer versatile connectivity. There's also a wide choice of stylish colour options, including Comet Grey, Meteor White, 0° Black, and Cool Silver.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED weighs just 1.4kg (K3400 / M3401) or 1.65kg (K3500 / M3500) and has up to a NanoEdge 2.8K (K3400 / M3401) or a FHD OLED (K3500 / M3500) display and awe-inspiring Harman Kardon-certified audio, It's powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel H Series CPU (K3400/K3500) or the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (M3401/M3500) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology, 16GB memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and an ultra-fast WiFi 6.



The tasteful Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour options reflect a positive and diverse outlook. The convenient optional webcam shield, fingerprint sensor on the power button, and backlit keyboard ensure uncompromised productivity.

Availability and pricing

ASUS creator laptops will be available in South Africa in Q4 2021. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

[i] Based on currently available creator laptops as of September 2021, having a built-in physical rotary control that works in conjunction with the three-button touchpad and stylus-enabled touchpad to provide total creative control.

[ii] All Vivobook Pro 16-inch displays are VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certified; 14-inch and 15-inch Vivobook Pro displays are VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified.