eBook: Xerox DocuShare Flex content management platform

In the new Xerox, we have an opportunity to deliver radically different kinds of value for our customers.

Xerox DocuShare, which is now in the same division as Workflow Automation under my leadership, delivers just that. With this launch of DocuShare Flex, our office technology and managed print services customers can take their first step towards digital transformation.

Flex is based on the Xerox legacy of DocuShare , which was the first web-based document management product on the market. Since then, DocuShare has become a global product with millions of users. This new launch introduces a completely re-designed and improved DocuShare platform, with greater speed and ability to scale to enterprise levels. DocuShare Flex is also based on extensive feedback from our channel partners.

