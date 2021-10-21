BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Access Control
  • Home
  • /
  • Access Control
  • /
  • eBooks: The complete guide to protecting Active Directory against brute-force attacks

eBooks: The complete guide to protecting Active Directory against brute-force attacks

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 21 Oct 2021
More content from
Read time 40sec

As Active Directory (AD) facilitates central management by tying together servers, workstations, applications and other network components in an IT network, it's a key target for attackers. The volume of information stored in AD attracts the attention of attackers, and its weak passwords make them easy pickings.

This guide explores:

  1. The reason attackers are after Active Directory (AD) credentials.
  2. How threat actors take over AD accounts
  3. Brute-force attacks and why you should never let your guard down against them.
  4. A close look at the ransomware whose bedrock has been brute-force attacks.
  5. Five steps you should take to protect yourself from brute-force attacks.

Strengthen your password management with ManageEngine’s solutions.

Please download our eBook below to learn more.

See also