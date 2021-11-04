Five reasons to accelerate digital transformation in your business

At a time when collaboration in spite of physical location is an imperative, digital transformation has risen to be one of the most critical factors in propelling businesses forward. Over the past 18 months, businesses and specifically IT departments have been under strong scrutiny around the success of their digital transformation campaigns, driven in part by the work-from-home revolution.

Gregory MacLennan, CEO of Digicloud Africa, Google’s chosen cloud reseller enablement partner in Africa, says digital transformation is a change in how organisations operate, optimise their resources and ultimately deliver value for customers. “Cloud technologies have become the foundation for businesses to transform into far more agile, innovative, collaborative and customer-focused operations.”

MacLennan says the five reasons to accelerate digital transformation within a business are as follows:

1. Modernise infrastructure: Move your business into the digital age by using technological infrastructure more effectively.

2. Manage data: Take advantage of new tools and capabilities to better manage the huge amounts of data coming from different sources across your business.

3. Gain insight: Gain access to smarter business analytics.

4. Break down team silos: Use digital tools to ensure better collaboration across teams to deliver more value and faster results.

5. Save money: Use digital tools to streamline processes and to identify top-performing and low-performing areas of the business.

Digicloud and Google are working hard to drive meaningful digital transformation across Africa and have successfully assisted hundreds of organisations across sectors to access significant gains through the adoption of Google Cloud products. Digicloud’s ecosystem of certified Google Cloud partners include specialists in data and analytics, infrastructure modernisation, workspace productivity, cloud migration and machine learning.

These partners have successfully implemented cloud-based solutions for customers across sectors. Incentro Africa helped The Central Bank of West African States move 1 300 employees across eight countries from office-based working to secure, online collaboration in one week, without any service disruption.

Arie Capital, a bespoke digital and service-based investment banking company, developed itself into one of the world’s first regulated, digitally native investment banks using Google Cloud solutions. This was done with the help of one of Digicloud’s partner DotModus.

“Google Cloud is the answer for organisations ready to address the growing digital and work transformation challenges in Africa,” says MacLennan. “As the willingness and capacity to invest in more digital products spreads across the continent, Google has established a foothold in these markets, with the help of Digicloud Africa. Through Digicloud, Google is able to support and serve all regions in Africa.”

