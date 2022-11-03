DVT DACH region gets Dynamic new appointment

Jean-Pierre Davoli.

Global software and solutions company DVT, a Dynamic Technologies group company, has announced the appointment of Jean-Pierre Davoli as Regional Director for Switzerland and the broader Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) group of countries.

Davoli has garnered a wealth of international experience during his 36-year career. His previous roles, which include Systems Engineer, Service Manager Business Area Manager, Business Unit Manager and Sales Manager, combined with HR, Sales and IT leadership experience, contribute to his unique perspective of the industry. His knowledge of software development, related solutions and staff augmentation, along with his experience implementing digital transformation solutions for clients in the DACH market, made him the obvious choice to lead DVT’s services in the region.

Dynamic Technologies CEO Chris Wilkins says: “Jean-Pierre brings a wealth of experience to DVT in the competitive Swiss software market. He will have the additional advantage of offering our Swiss clients a reliable and well-priced service. South Africa and the UK are familiar environments to many Swiss businesspeople, and this will facilitate ease of business and commercial understanding.”

At DVT, Davoli will be tasked with introducing the company’s portfolio of custom software development solutions and related professional services to DVT customers. He says: “There's nothing I love more than when I’m working with other engaged individuals towards a common goal, and that's what excited me about working with DVT.” He adds: “Coming from the technology services and staff augmentation industry, we will deliver significant added value to our existing and potential regional customers.”

Driving growth and increasing DVT’s international footprint, while also ensuring the delivery of first-rate services, is Davoli’s focus. He says: “My role at DVT is to specifically connect DACH and Italian customers with our global team of solutions experts. By being locally present in the market and having extensive personal experience as a resident, I intend to make it easy and effective for every customer to do business with DVT.”

