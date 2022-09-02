South Africa setting up Artificial Intelligence Institute

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

South Africa is establishing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute to amplify teaching of robotics and coding in public schools.

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed the plan yesterday, saying the AI Institute is being set up in partnership with the University of Johannesburg and Tshwane University of Technology, which are co-founder institutions, together with her department.

The minister addressed the G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meeting in Indonesia, emphasising the need to develop ICT skills. She explained that like most countries on the continent, SA has a youthful population, which is increasingly embracing the digital economy, as witnessed by the creativity and innovative nature of young people in the ICT space.

As such, she said, it is essential for the country to invest significantly in modern training and skills development.

“At present, learners in over a thousand schools are designing and producing robots, both for gaming and to complete tasks the learners find tedious for human completion. Next year, learners in these and additional schools that will join this category will compete in a National Robotics Development Challenge.

“The teaching of robotics and coding in our public schools will further be enhanced by our soon to be launched Artificial Intelligence Institute that is being established in partnership with institutions of higher learning.”

Further, the minister said, government’s focus on digital skills includes creating platforms to support and promote the ability of youth, and small and medium enterprises, in particular start-ups, to develop digital content.

Turning to connectivity matters, the minister said this year government will finalise the roadmap towards the deployment of 4G and 5G networks, including to rural towns.

“We continue to work to attain the objectives of our SA Connect programme to ensure we attain universal access to the internet by 2024.”