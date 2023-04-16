Hamilton Ratshefola, Gijima CEO, dies

Hamilton Ratshefola, Gijima CEO, has passed away.

ICT services firm Gijima’s group chief executive, Hamilton Ratshefola, has passed away.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that Gijima announces the untimely death of its group chief executive, Hamilton Ratshefola, affectionately known as 'Mr H' at the age of 56,” says the company in statement today.

According to the company, Gijima says Ratshefola passed away, following a short illness, surrounded by those who loved him dearly.

“Gijima, its shareholders, board, executive, staff and the information communications and technology industry have undoubtedly lost a par-excellence leader, a friend, a mentor and an innovator, passionate about all things in ICT, and the turnaround and sustainability of Gijima,” says Gijima executive chairman Robert Gumede.

Ratshefola won the IT Personality of the Year Award in 2007.

The firm says Ratshefola joined Gijima in May 2022 and in his short but meaningful time, Gijima has seen tremendous transformative gains, increased staff morale, improved partner, customer and vendor relations and with a clear-cut strategy of maintaining the vision of Gijima as a leading and largest 100% black-owned and -led ICT company in Africa.

Prior to joining Gijima, Ratshefola worked for IBM as general manager for Sub-Saharan African.

He was founder of Auxilium Capital, as well as founder of the Cornastone group of companies.

Gijima says as a consummate teacher and leader, Ratshefola strove to ensure practical training and continuing ICT education be accessible and affordable (and at times free) for aspirant young ICT professionals.

It adds that Ratshefola was passionate about personal integrity, ethical business, the uplifting of professionals and the potential of this country and the rest of the continent.

“His faith was a key cornerstone of his life. He was a devout Christian, having served in churches throughout his life, attributing all his successes to the Grace of God,” says the company.

“The ICT industry owes an incalculable debt of gratitude to Hamilton Ratshefola, as do the thousands of engineers, sales forces, who have been led by him over nearly three decades. Hamilton set the bar high for IT sales executives and continuously encouraged the same level of excellence from all his colleagues.

“We offer our support, thoughts and prayers to Mr H’s wife, Sis Mapule and their children who have walked every step with Mr H and, recently with Gijima. May they find solace in the knowledge that Hamilton was loved, appreciated and admired by all of us at Gijima and the industry at large.”