Joburg’s self-help portal gains traction

One year after going live, the City of Johannesburg’s (COJ’s) self-help online portal is gaining traction, as more residents slowly embrace the platform and sign on.

The e-Joburg platform is a self-service portal that enables ratepayers, homeowners and companies to view and download their current and historical municipal bills, as well as pay their municipal accounts electronically.

According to the city, a new feature has been added to enable customers to send through their own electricity and water meter readings to the city.

With the new feature, the customer gets a notification, which prompts them to submit their own readings when they are due.

In October, the city conducted a customer satisfaction survey via the online platform to gauge the overall experience on e-Joburg.

COJ says the results show at least 70% of the respondents in the survey were satisfied and found it easy to navigate the platform.

It notes that those who participated in the survey gave e-Joburg seven out of 10 in an overall rating. The score of 10 represents the most positive experience, and one (or zero) illustrates the most negative experience, the city explains.

The positive rating comes as there is an increase in e-Joburg uptake, which has seen new customers register to use the self-help platform, it adds.

The city’s group finance department spokesperson, Kgamanyane Maphologela, says as of October, a total of 110 514 customers have registered on e-Joburg since the system was launched a year ago.

“We are encouraged by the number of customers who continue to register on the e-Joburg self-portal and by the current users who find the system user-friendly.”

Maphologela notes there seems to be a huge appetite from registered users, to use e-Joburg to send through their own meter readings directly to the city.

“We welcome the recent developments, which show customers want to be part of their bill development by submitting their own meter readings. This also suggests they’re monitoring their own consumption.”